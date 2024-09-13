A GRANDSTAND RIDE: GAC’s flamboyant MPV M8 draws attention to itself — in a nice way

When it first came here last year, GAC’s MPV M8 — specifically the top-shelf GX Master — was rumored to have been the official ride of the Chinese Premier Li Qiang.
It has since been debunked (Li uses Hongqi L5, according to Wikipedia) but anybody who laid eyes on the M8 GX Master would instantly fall for it hook, line and sinker.
The 2024 GX Master is an imposing, eye-catching figure on the road. Its vital statistics (5,212 mm length, 1,893 mm width and 1,823 mm height) cover enough space to generate awe and reverence to anybody riding it.
Maybe that’s why when I was driving it on a week-long lend-out, people would stop and stare as I went past them. Several times in traffic, vendors and beggars would dare peek inside, possibly thinking they would see a movie star or a celebrity inside.
Too bad it was only me.
Once when I stopped to buy lechon manok in the busy intersection of NLEX Valenzuela exit, students stopped to take pictures. One of them could not contain his admiration, stood by the door, held his head with both hands and exclaimed: “Ang ganda (What a beauty).”
Now I never liked drawing attention to myself but the Baliwag counter boy — upon seeing I hopped off the shiny, Temple Gold-colored luxury van — did some obvious hustle serving me that day. So, I’d take that as a good thing.
The most striking feature was the oversized front grille. Other reviews described it as “loud” and “typically Chinese.” Well, GAC stands for Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Inc. after all.
But I find the M8 GX Master’s façade a great, imposing feature. The grille looked like Thanos’ chin — tough and invincible — and matched with robot-teardrop headlamps, carry a distinct superpower vibe.
What’s even more fascinating was, despite its heft, it drives as smooth as a compact sedan. Its 2.0L petrol engine is matched with an eight-speed automatic transmission that gives off maximum horsepower of 252 Ps with a maximum torque of 400Nm on 1,750-4,000 rpm.
It’s smooth and nimble that navigating the city traffic is a breeze. Plus, it has eco, comfort and sport driving modes to choose from, something that is above and beyond for what is supposed to be a family van.
It has the technology you’d find in any luxury MPV, including massage feature for the second-row captain seats (where the “artista” would settle down). They’re full recliners with tray table comparable to that of an airline.
Sunroof for the first two rows, the second row even has starlight décor; Front and second row windshields are soundproof and there are retractable shades; Trizone automatic air-conditioning and fragrance system — alas, a truly new car smell.
It has fully digital console with a complementary 14.6-inch infotainment screen, wireless chargers, USB and type C ports, and eight-speaker audio system, among others.
Instead of a rear-view mirror, it has a camera system, the better to see what’s going on at the back even when there are people seated in the back.
Of course, there’s a surround-view camera system as well; adaptive cruise control; intelligent speed limit adaptive cruise control; traffic jam-assist; blind spot detection; and forward collision warning.
It has lane-keep assist which does not only stiffen the wheel when driving off pavement markings, but also alerts the driver via vibrating seats. For example, when you signal left and veer left, it buzzes the left cheek. The same goes when you signal and veer right.
Interior speaks first class with leather, stitched seats and panels. Every surface is supple and smooth. The front passenger dash is adorned by a landscape on wooden panel which was matched with needle-hole design of the seats.
The driver’s seat is 12-way power adjustable and by his right side, a shiny black control panel highlighted by the shifter which has “crystal fidget spinner” accent.
It is always likened to the Toyota Alphard but the P3.948 million tag price is at least P1 million more affordable.