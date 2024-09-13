A GRANDSTAND RIDE: GAC’s flamboyant MPV M8 draws attention to itself — in a nice way

When it first came here last year, GAC’s MPV M8 — specifically the top-shelf GX Master — was rumored to have been the official ride of the Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

It has since been debunked (Li uses Hongqi L5, according to Wikipedia) but anybody who laid eyes on the M8 GX Master would instantly fall for it hook, line and sinker.

The 2024 GX Master is an imposing, eye-catching figure on the road. Its vital statistics (5,212 mm length, 1,893 mm width and 1,823 mm height) cover enough space to generate awe and reverence to anybody riding it.

Maybe that’s why when I was driving it on a week-long lend-out, people would stop and stare as I went past them. Several times in traffic, vendors and beggars would dare peek inside, possibly thinking they would see a movie star or a celebrity inside.