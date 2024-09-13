5 victims share 'horrible' accounts against Quiboloy — PNP

The Philippine National Police said five more victims recounted they were allegedly raped by Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

In a press briefing on Thursday, PNP spokesperson, Col. Jean Fajardo, shared the “horrible” accounts of the supposed victims.

Fajardo declined to provide details due to its graphic and sensitive nature.

“As to the details and these details given were quite sensitive and if you listen to them they are quite... horrible is for lack of a better word po. Medyo ganun ang pagkuwento sa akin (That’s how it was shared to me),” she said.

According to Fajardo, the alleged victims claimed that they were made to believe that sexual intercourse with Quiboloy was their “pass to heaven.

“So just can't imagine a minor being sexually molested by an individual and they say as early as 12 or 13 years old they were allegedly sexually molested by Apollo Quiboloy,” she lamented.

Fajardo said minors were told that “they were serving God and whatever they did, it constitutes their passes to heaven.”

“Pagkatapos gamitin diumano ni Pastor Quiboloy itong mga bata, ang sinasabi sa kanila they are still pure, intact pa rin yung kanilang pagkababae dahil ang nakipagtalik sa kanila ay 'espiritu ng diyos' (After Pastor Quiboloy allegedly used these children, they were told they are still pure, their femininity is still intact because the one who had sex with them was the 'spirit of god'),” she narrated.

Fajardo noted each victim is scheduled to have sex with Quiboloy based on the days of the week.

“Yun din po ang sinabi sa atin. Itong particular na bata na 'to pang-Lunes, ikaw ay pang-Tuesday, ikaw ay pang-Wednesday. At paulit-ulit, not once, not twice (That's what they told us. This particular child is for Monday, another is for Tuesday, you are for Wednesday. And repeatedly, not once, not twice),” she said.

Also, Fajardo said victims were told to keep silent about their sexual intercourse with Quiboloy under a code of secrecy imposed by the sect leader.

“They are being threatened that if they break the code of secrecy and tell anyone what they experienced at the hands of Apollo Quiboloy, they will be hunted by the angels of death,” she said.

Fajardo said they are looking into the meaning of “angels of death” as mentioned to the victims.

“Well, we don't know if these ‘angels of death’ are literally Quiboloy's alleged goons or just a figurative speech meant to scare children. That is part of what we are investigating,” she said.