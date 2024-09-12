Yerin Ha to star as Sophie Baek in 'Bridgerton' Season 4

Dearest Gentle Reader, the Lady in Silver has finally removed her mask.

Netflix, on Wednesday, 11 September, revealed Yerin Ha as the actress who will portray Sophie Baek, the love interest of Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, in the upcoming season of the hit series.

Readers can view Yerin Ha’s unveiling on Bridgerton’s official X account.

“Dearest Gentle Reader, as preparations for the next social season are almost underway, we request a warm welcome to the newest member of the Ton,” the post said.

In Julia Quinn’s 'Bridgerton' novels, Sophie’s surname is Beckett. However, showrunner Jess Brownell and Yerin Ha chose to use Baek as the character’s surname to honor the Korean actress’s culture.