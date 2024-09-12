USAID, Cagayan, and WFP launch PREP project

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has formalized a partnership with Cagayan province and the World Food Programme to launch the Preparedness and Response Excellence in the Philippines (PREP) project.

This initiative aims to enhance Cagayan’s emergency response capabilities by improving irrigation systems, building flood-control dikes, introducing climate-resilient crops, constructing evacuation centers, and offering cash-for-work training to help communities recover from natural disasters.

“People’s empowerment is at the heart of the disaster preparedness and good governance program of the governor,” said Cagayan Provincial Administrator Atty. Maria Rosario Mamba-Villaflor. “The governor extends his gratitude on behalf of the people of Cagayan.”

At the event, USAID, representing the U.S. government, delivered a mobile storage unit valued at over P11.6 million ($208,000) to enhance Cagayan province’s disaster risk reduction efforts. USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn presented the mobile storage unit, which can hold up to 50,000 food packs, to Governor Mamba-Villaflor.

Additionally, mobile energy systems (MES) were provided to Lal-Lo and Santa Ana to supply these towns with clean, reliable power for disaster relief operations, grid recovery, and essential services. Because the systems are mobile, they can be deployed anywhere they are needed, particularly in remote and off-grid areas. Unlike traditional generator sets, they only require sunlight to recharge.

Department of Energy Assistant Secretary Mario Marasigan, Lal-lo Mayor Florante Pascual, and Santa Ana Mayor Nelson Robinion received the MES from Washburn.

The turnover event took place on 9 and 10 September.

“For many years, USAID has dispatched teams to Cagayan and other provinces in Northern Luzon to support local government units in providing life-saving assistance during calamities,” Washburn said.

“As your friend, partner, and ally, the U.S. government remains committed to strengthening our partnerships and working with the Philippine government to rebuild and restore lives following disasters,” the mission director said.

Since 2010, the U.S. government, through USAID, has provided around P19.6 billion ($344 million) in disaster relief and recovery aid, as well as boosted the disaster risk reduction capacity of over 100 cities and municipalities in the Philippines.