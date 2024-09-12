Tired, old and false narratives!

Today, the world is awash in false narratives from authoritarian leaders, deceptive governments and misguided labor leaders and policymakers.

Fortunately, our local labor leaders are enlightened nationalists who have completely abandoned the tired, old and discredited Marxist-inspired ideologues who were obsessed with one and the same goal — to create division between the so-called employing class and the working class.

The labor leaders of the past, who were stuck in time, unsuccessfully waged a futile campaign for a systemic shift in the economic order where workers would gain full control of businesses.

The following discarded and outdated slogans, long rejected by all local labor union leaders, serve as a reminder to future union organizers that today’s well-informed workers will find them hollow, meaningless and out of sync:

Exploitation. Militant leaders often argue that workers are exploited by their employers.

The Rich vs Poor. This emphasizes the idea that the wealth and power of the employing class grow at the expense of the underpaid and overworked working class.

Inequality and Injustice and Wage Slavery. The term “wage slavery” is used to argue that while workers are technically free, economic necessity binds them to their jobs with little real freedom.

Two Classes, Two Realities. This line emphasizes the deep divide in living conditions, opportunities, and social realities between the wealthy employing class and the struggling working class.

Divide and Conquer. Militant leaders often warn workers that the employing class deliberately sows division among workers — along lines of race, gender, nationality, or skill level — to prevent worker unity and they’re challenging the status quo.

Workers of the World Must Unite. This is a famous Marxist slogan encouraging workers to form a united front across national and cultural boundaries.

Fight for Your Rights. Militant labor leaders often call on workers to resist exploitation and demand their rights through strikes, protests, and other forms of collective action.

The Moral Bankruptcy of Capitalism. The militants argue that the capitalist system is not only economically exploitative but also morally corrupt.

Today, in the era of Tripartism, an evolved form of neo-corporatism developed after the global Great Depression of the 1930s, where the tripartite partners of government, workers, and employers are compelled to hold hands and work together to achieve the 3Ps (Peace, Prosperity and Progress) for the country.

It is counterproductive and harmful to the shared goals of these three parties if labor union organizers continue to recruit members using the same discredited and divisive socio-political ideologies.

While demanding untimely, unrealistic, excessive, and unaffordable wages and benefits to project an image of a caring protector of “exploited” workers may not be Marxist-inspired, it is still divisive and destructive to the spirit of Tripartism. These leaders know such posturing risks harming workers through job losses caused by company closures or downsizing.

The eager support of their eager allies in Congress who sponsor bills to support all their preposterous demands for a shorter work week, more holidays and paid leaves, legislated wage and benefit increases, more punitive provisions in the labor code against employers is worrisome.

Fortunately, the country has a greater number of enlightened labor leaders, sincere policymakers, and regulators who genuinely pursue the goal of national prosperity with laws that balance the interests of workers and employers. These leaders understand that true progress comes from policies that foster economic stability, create sustainable jobs, and ensure fair treatment for workers, without compromising the viability of businesses.

It is not rooted in division but based on a shared vision that embraces dialogue and cooperation among workers, employers and government towards a more inclusive economy.