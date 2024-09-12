Thoughts to live by

St. John Chrysostom, Bishop and Doctor of the Church

Readings:

• 1 Corinthians 9:16-19, 22-27

• Psalm 84:3, 4, 5-6, 12

• Luke 6:39-42

1. Notes on St. John Chrysostom (c. 347-407 AD)

St. John Chrysostom was a significant early Church Father and became the Archbishop of Constantinople. Renowned for his eloquent preaching, he was known as "Chrysostomos," or "golden-mouthed," for his oratory skills. His strong stance against abuses of authority in both church and state highlighted his saintly life. In the East, he is honored as one of the Three Holy Hierarchs, alongside St. Basil the Great and St. Gregory of Nazianzus.

2. Early Life and Asceticism

Born in Antioch (modern-day Antakya, Turkey), St. John Chrysostom's father was a high-ranking military officer who died shortly after his birth. Raised by his mother, John received a solid education and became a lawyer before pursuing theology. Embracing extreme asceticism, he became a hermit around 375 AD, memorizing the Bible while living in severe conditions. His health declined due to these practices, leading him to return to Antioch.

3. Rise to Prominence

Ordained a deacon in 381 and a priest in 386, Chrysostom reconciled Antioch, Alexandria, and Rome after nearly 70 years of schism. His plain, insightful biblical preaching and moral teachings in Antioch gained him popularity. He advocated for the poor and condemned the abuses of wealth, famously stating, "Do you wish to honor the body of Christ? Do not ignore him when he is naked. Do not pay him homage in the temple clad in silk, only to neglect him outside where he is cold and ill-clad."

4. The Homilies on the Statues

In 387, Chrysostom delivered a renowned series of sermons known as "the homilies on the statues" during Lent. These sermons quelled the unrest in Antioch, where citizens had protested rising taxes and disrespected statues of sacred emperors. His words helped restore order and respect for the statues.

5. Archbishop of Constantinople

In 398, John was unexpectedly appointed Archbishop of Constantinople. As Patriarch, he deposed corrupt bishops and criticized the wealthy, incurring the wrath of Eudoxia, the wife of Emperor Arcadius. Her influence led to Chrysostom's initial condemnation and banishment. Despite a recall, he was ultimately exiled to Cucusu in Armenia, where he died on the journey. His final words were: "To God be glory for all things." His relics were later returned to Constantinople and received with great honor.

6. First Reading: 1 Corinthians 9:16-19, 22-27

In this passage, Paul defends his apostolic authority, emphasizing his obligation to preach the Gospel without using his rights. He becomes "a slave" to win over as many as possible, adapting to different circumstances to save souls. Paul disciplines himself to win an imperishable crown.

7. Responsorial Psalm: Psalm 84:3, 4, 5-6, 12

A pilgrim's prayer expressing a deep yearning for God's presence. The Psalmist celebrates those who dwell in God's house and finds refuge in Him, noting that the Lord bestows grace and glory on those without reproach.

8. Gospel: Luke 6:39-42

Part of the Sermon on the Plain, this passage features the Parable of the Blind Person. It challenges one to address their own faults before criticizing others. Jesus warns against hypocrisy, urging us to first remove the "wooden beam" from our own eye to see clearly enough to help others with their "splinter."

9. Prayer

O God, you are the strength of those who hope in you. You granted St. John Chrysostom the gift of persuasive eloquence and a share in Christ’s suffering. We pray that, guided by his teachings, we may embody Christ's love for the poor in our own lives. This we ask through Christ our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!