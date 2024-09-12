Strict lead battery regulations sought

The Federation of Philippine Industries (FPI) has called on Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga to issue a Department Administrative Order (DAO) to enforce the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme on used lead acid batteries (ULABs), as mandated by the EPR Act of 2022 (RA 11898).

FPI chairman Dr. Jesus L. Arranza highlighted the critical need for proper ULAB recycling, noting that their hazardous nature requires advanced recycling facilities.

“The urgency is due to ULABs’ immediate harmful effects on the environment,” Arranza said during a press conference.

The FPI's position paper, submitted on 11 September, calls for stricter regulations to ensure that entities involved in ULAB production, importation, and sales are responsible for the collection and recycling of these batteries through accredited recyclers.

Arranza emphasized, “We need the DENR to enforce a 1-to-1 collection ratio and ensure compliance to address illegal recycling practices.”

Arranza also pointed out that the proliferation of illegal lead smelters and recyclers highlights the need for effective regulations.

He acknowledged the ongoing issues with EPR for non-hazardous plastic wastes and urged the DENR to prioritize the DAO for ULABs.

He noted that for state-of-the-art recyclers to operate effectively, they need government support to prevent ULABs from falling into the hands of unregulated, substandard recyclers.

“We are committed to supporting the implementation of this DAO to improve waste management and protect the environment,” he concluded.