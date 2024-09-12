Stay alert against dengue, Go urges public

As the rainy season heightens the risk of mosquito-borne diseases, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go is urging the public to remain vigilant against dengue, a common threat during this time of year. He emphasizes the importance of preventive measures and community cooperation to curb the spread of the disease.

Dengue typically thrives in stagnant water, which accumulates during heavy rains and flooding. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, skin rashes, and mild bleeding manifestations.

In severe cases, it can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be fatal without proper medical intervention.

Senator Go continues to advocate for proactive healthcare measures, particularly in vulnerable communities. On Monday, 9 September, Go, an adopted son of CALABARZON, dispatched his Malasakit Team and collaborated with Pililia acting Mayor Jaime Paz, Rex Cayanong and Princegie Tan to deliver food packs to 450 families in Antipolo City, Pililla and Binangonan in Rizal province who were impacted by typhoon “Enteng.”

This outreach not only provides immediate relief but also aims to raise awareness about disease prevention during the typhoon season.

As part of his long-term vision to strengthen the healthcare system, Senator Go supports the nationwide establishment of Super Health Centers. These centers are intended to deliver essential health services, including consultations and early disease detection, directly to communities, thereby reducing the burden on larger hospitals and improving overall public health response.