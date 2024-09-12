Solaire Resort triumphs at 2024 IAG Academy IR Awards with triple wins

Solaire Resort has once again made its mark in the integrated resort (IR) industry, clinching three prestigious titles at the 2024 IAG Academy IR Awards: Best IR Gaming Floor for Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR for Solaire Resort Entertainment City, and Best Overall Marketing Program for Bloomberry Resorts Corporation.

These significant accolades underscore Solaire's continued leadership in the IR sector, where it excels in gaming, hospitality, food & beverage, luxury hotel services, and entertainment. Competing against some of the region's top names, Solaire's ability to consistently deliver an outstanding guest experience remains unmatched, reinforcing its reputation as a premier destination in the Asia-Pacific.

One of the highlights of the night was Solaire Resort Entertainment City winning Best IR Gaming Floor for the second year in a row. With over 400 tables and 2,500 electronic gaming machines, Solaire’s innovative and immersive gaming environment offers guests an unparalleled experience. This, combined with Solaire’s exceptional service and Filipino hospitality, has solidified its dominance in the gaming sector.

In addition to the gaming floor accolade, Solaire was named Best Regional Asia-Pacific IR for the third time. Previously part of the G2E Asia Awards, this recognition further elevates Solaire's status as a top-tier integrated resort. The award showcases the resort’s commitment to luxury, innovation, and world-class entertainment, setting it apart from its competitors in the region.