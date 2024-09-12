SO YOUNG, SO GOOD: Zaragosa dominates, braces for Match Play Finals action

TRECE MARTIRES, Cavite ­— Precious Zaragosa secured the top spot in dominant fashion, gaining the confidence and momentum she needs as she heads into the highly-anticipated ICTSI Junior Match Play Championships.

Zaragosa closed out the Luzon Series 7 at Sherwood Hills Golf Club on Thursday with a 77, clinching the girls’ 13-15 division title with a 54-hole total of 234, and solidifying her top ranking in her age category after the seven-leg Luzon series.

In what started as a close contest with Kendra Garingalao in intermittent rains, Zaragosa pulled away in the last nine holes, turning the fierce duel into a convincing nine-stroke victory.

Winner of previous legs at Splendido Taal and Luisita, Zaragosa’s consistency paid off, vaulting past twin sisters Lisa and Mona Sarines in the final rankings.

Only the best four scores counted, and the top four players in each age division — including the 8-9, 10-12, and 16-18 groups — advanced to the Match Play Finals, set from 1 to 4 October at The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Levonne Talion, who did not compete this week along with the Sarines sisters, secured the last spot, while Alexie Gabi also advanced in the category through the multiple series format.

Looking ahead to the finals, 13-year-old Zaragosa stressed the importance of sharpening her short game as she prepares for the challenging TCC layout.

“I’ll be focusing on my short game for the finals,” said Zaragosa, after weathering a tough day-long battle with Garingalao.

“It was really challenging going up against Kendra, especially since this is her home course and she has a clear advantage on the greens,” she added.

“I played it safe the entire round and concentrated on my putting, which made the difference.”

Zaragosa’s disciplined approach and focus on the finer aspects of her game reflect her determination to rise to the occasion in the upcoming championship.

Tied with Zaragosa after 36 holes, Garingalao was unable to match Zaragosa’s steady play. After both posted 42s at the front nine, Zaragosa closed strong with a 35, while Garingalao faltered with a 44, including a double bogey on the last hole.

Garingalao wound up with an 86, finishing second with a total of 243. Montserrat Lapuz placed third after an 87 for a 257.

While the girls’ title race ended in a dominant performance, the boys’ 13-15 division was decided in dramatic fashion.

Mount Malarayat stage winner John Paul Agustin Jr. held on to sweep the final two legs of the series despite a late collapse, surviving Jose Carlos Taruc by just one stroke.

Agustin, who carded an 81, suffered a disastrous bogey-double bogey finish while Taruc, who started the final round five strokes behind, staged a thrilling rally, highlighted by an eagle-3 on No. 12.

However, Taruc, the back-to-back winner at Riviera and Luisita, faltered down the stretch, recording three straight bogeys from No. 14 before closing with a double bogey. He finished with a 77 for a total of 242, just one shot behind Agustin’s 241.

Agustin’s victory earned him the top spot in the rankings, while Taruc settled for second and John Majgen Gomez and Matthias Espina secured the last two spots for the Match Play Finals, along with multi-series qualifier Luciano Copok with 36 points.

“I played aggressively on some holes and took a safer approach on others,” said Agustin, who overcame a shoulder strain to cap off a stellar performance in the final two legs.

“I had to make some adjustments in the first four holes, but once I found my rhythm, I played much better.”

The 15-year-old rising star also emphasized the need for focused preparation ahead of the intense competition in the finals.

“I plan to train hard, but first, I need to heal my shoulder,” Agustin said.

“Once I’m fully recovered, I’ll dive deep into practice to get ready for the finals.”

In the boys’ 16-18 division, the battle for the last two finals berths also headed to a down-to-the-wire finish.

Francis Slavin and Zachary Villaroman both scrambled to 81s, for third and fourth at 246 and 247, respectively, five strokes ahead of Rafael Mañaol, who shot an 80 for a 252.

Davao’s Zeus Sara stayed far ahead of the competition, closing out with a 73 for a 220 total, 10 strokes clear of Patrick Tambalque, who posted a 230 after a 74.