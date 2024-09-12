RoS ready for ‘real’ Ginebra

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5 p.m. — San Miguel vs Phoenix

7:30 p.m. — Ginebra vs Rain or Shine

Rain or Shine braces for a grind-it-out game against revenge-seeking Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to boost its playoffs chances in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao expects a fiercer and a steadier Gin Kings to charge at them in the 7:30 p.m. main game.

“The Ginebra team we played in Candon was not the real Ginebra team. It was their first game in the conference. They’re coming from the offseason where they’re so busy. Coach Tim (Cone) was busy with Gilas, and a lot of their players were recuperating from injuries,” Guiao said.

Rain or Shine caught Ginebra flatfooted in their first meeting in a 73-64 win in Candon, Ilocos Sur back on 24 August.

Pulling another one will be more difficult this time, with the Gin Kings racking up three straight victories as resident import Justin Brownlee had already found his rhythm.

Add to that the Ginebra locals led by Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson playing in their vintage form and newcomers Stephen Holt and rookie RJ Abarrientos adapting well to Cone’s system, Rain or Shine will have a lot on their hands.

“On Friday, we’ll play a tougher team — a better-conditioned team. I’m sure they won’t allow a repeat of what happened in Candon. But we want to replicate that. So, this is going to be one thrilling matchup,” Guiao said.

Rain or Shine rediscovered its winning ways after a rout of winless Phoenix, 122-107, last Tuesday to move up to a 5-1 win-loss. Another win will pull the Elasto Painters right at the door of a quarterfinal berth.

Ginebra, on the other hand, shares a 4-2 slate with San Miguel Beer at second to third spots following a 112-98 win over Blackwater three nights ago.

“Of course, coach Yeng loves to be the underdog, there’s no doubt about it. All coaches love to be the underdog. But it’s hard to be the favorite and to go out there,” Cone said.

The multi-titled mentor remains wary of the same suspects who got them in the first round in Elasto Painters import Aaron Fuller, Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti, Adrian Nocum, Gian Mamuyac and Caelan Tiongson, who gave Brownlee a rough night with his sticky defense.

Meanwhile, the Beermen aim to stretch their winning streak to three and push the Fuel Masters on the brink of elimination in their 5 p.m. clash.

San Miguel avenged its first-round loss to NLEX with a 112-108 decision last Wednesday in replacement import Sheldon Mac’s debut.

The Beermen dismantled Phoenix, 111-107, last 21 August.