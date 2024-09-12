Relentless support for the Philippine Cancer Society

Stories of triumph over cancer were so bravely shared as a reminder of why we’re all doing this. This will always be a cause I hold dear, and I will always be supporting it through the PCS. And in support of it, we’ll always feature an auction for a good cause. This year includes two portraits by highly acclaimed fashion photographer, Philip Dizon, which we briefly introduced to get our guests excited for the Gala Night!

Finally, the big moment for this year’s candidates has arrived. We introduced yet another impeccable line-up of men and women who have made such a huge impact through their work, advocacies and virtues. I enjoyed meeting them and I can’t wait for the awarding and recognition at our Gala Night! It’s happening this 20 September, 5 p.m., at Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City. Whoever gets awarded, I know it will positively change their lives like it did mine.