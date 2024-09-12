Relentless support for the Philippine Cancer Society

When they say don’t meet your idols, that doesn’t apply to our roster of exceptional change-makers recognized by the Philippine Cancer Society (PCS).
Before the much-awaited annual Gala Night, we enjoyed an afternoon meet-and-greet with this year’s candidates for Best Dressed Women of the Philippines and Men of Exemplary Influence from across the archipelago.
All candidates were in attendance representing Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao at the Saint Joseph The Worker Building, Paseo de Magallanes, Makati City. It was in partnership with BIZU Catering Studio and the SJW Building, both hosting an elegant experience for everyone.
We kicked off with some heartwarming messages — including one from dear tita Helen Ong, who is at the helm of all these beautiful efforts — and gave a much-deserved recognition to those who made this all possible: the Board of Directors, the Council of Advisers and the Selection Committee, which I’ve joined with the fabulous Mags Cue, Ruby Chua, Anna Sia, Mache Ackerman and Yoli Ayson. These ladies have made this responsibility much easier and more meaningful.
Stories of triumph over cancer were so bravely shared as a reminder of why we’re all doing this. This will always be a cause I hold dear, and I will always be supporting it through the PCS. And in support of it, we’ll always feature an auction for a good cause. This year includes two portraits by highly acclaimed fashion photographer, Philip Dizon, which we briefly introduced to get our guests excited for the Gala Night!
Finally, the big moment for this year’s candidates has arrived. We introduced yet another impeccable line-up of men and women who have made such a huge impact through their work, advocacies and virtues. I enjoyed meeting them and I can’t wait for the awarding and recognition at our Gala Night! It’s happening this 20 September, 5 p.m., at Shangri-La The Fort, Taguig City. Whoever gets awarded, I know it will positively change their lives like it did mine.
This event has always been a constant in my calendar, but this year is much more exciting being a part of the behind-the-scenes. Most importantly, I’m excited to see how we’ll top our success last year, which hopefully makes a bigger impact for our cause.
I’ll see you all there! Cheers!