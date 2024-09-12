POC back to work after Paris euphoria

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) members savored the success from the Paris Olympics campaign during their general assembly on Wednesday with the preparations for the 33rd Southeast Games in Thailand next year and the POC elections this November.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said they are facing an uphill climb in the biennial after the host country scratched sports where Filipinos have good chances of winning.

“The SEA Games next year in Thailand is a concern, we’re bound to lose eight gold medals in four sports dropped by the Thais from their program,” Tolentino said during their gathering at a restaurant in Pasay City.

“But we’re not losing hope, the appeal is there, and it will be decided in a SEA Games Federation meeting next month.”

The SEA Games Federation will meet on 15 October to update preparations for the SEA Games Thailand is hosting from 9 to 20 December 2025, in Bangkok, Chonburi and Sonkhia.

Topping the agenda is the POC’s appeal for weightlifting, wushu, jiu-jitsu and karate, all traditional SEA Games sport, to be inserted in the program.

“It’s a tough task considering that the Thais will be hard-pressed to dominate the games,” said Tolentino, who was hailed by the assembly for his election to a four-year term as Olympic Council of Asia Legal Committee chairman during the organization’s meeting last Sunday in New Delhi.

Aside from the SEA Games, the POC also appointed karate president Richard Lim as chief of mission to the Asian Winter Games from 7 to 14 February next year in Harbin, China, following the cancellation of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Thailand this November.

Saudi Arabia will host the canceled AIMAG in still-to-be-determined dates and specific venue in 2025.

The general assembly also discussed initial details of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya from 19 September to 4 October 2026 as well as decided the members of the body that will oversee the POC elections on 29 November.

Chartered Arbiter and Accredited Mediator Atty. Teodoro Kalaw IV returns as chairman of the POC Commission on Elections after his stints in 2020 and 2024 with Letran College Rector President Fr. Napoleon Encarnacion, OP, and Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo as members.

The POC assembly unanimously approved the appointments.