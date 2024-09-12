Phl risk index reflects need for multisectoral approach to DRRM — OCD

The Office of the Civil (OCD) on Thursday said the Philippines ranked the highest in the 2024 World Risk Report reflecting the need for the country to “multi-sectoral approach” to disaster risk reduction and management.

“The Philippines taking the top spot in the 2024 World Risk Index (WRI) Report is a clear reminder that we need to keep working together to tackle and address the challenges and issues at hand,” the OCD said in a statement.

The risks around 193 countries were assessed by the Institute for International Law of Peace and Armed Conflict of the Ruhr-University Bochum in Denmark.

Ten top countries ranked with the highest WRI, using the model for the world risk index, developed with the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security.

Among these countries are the Philippines (46.91); Indonesia (41.13); India (40.96); Colombia (37.81); Mexico (35.93); Myanmar (35.85); Mozambique - (34.44); Russian Federation (28.12); Bangladesh (27.73); and Pakistan - (27.02).

Among the factors considered are levels of exposure, vulnerability, susceptibility, lack of coping capacities, and lack of adaptive capacities to crises including extreme natural disasters, conflicts, pandemics, and wars.

The OCD noted this year’s World Risk Index Report focuses on the interconnected crisis factors that impact populations, considering various types of risks to determine a country's overall risk profile.

“It is essential to continuously adopt a multi-sectoral approach in all aspects of disaster risk reduction and management,” it said.

It also highlighted that collaborative interventions from different sectors are crucial to collectively address the pressing needs.

The OCD emphasized “the enormity of this task”

“In its capacity, it is committed to addressing the numerous factors involved,” it said.

Collaborating with various sectors, the OCD said it will continue to promote more comprehensive and concrete efforts to reduce risks.

“This will involve implementing capacity-building interventions and other measures aimed at minimizing risks and improving the country’s risk profile,” it noted.