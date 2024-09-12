Palace denies Gibo’s resignation as DND chief

The Presidential Communications Office on Thursday denied reports circulating on social media that Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr.has resigned from his post.

In a statement, PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s trust and confidence in Teodoro have never wavered.

“Rumors to the contrary are pathetic attempts to sow disunity in an organization united in protecting our people and defending our territory,” he added.

Chavez said the Department of National Defense should be spared from politicking.

“Busy as they are with their mission, we should spare our fighting men of the corrosive politicking that has no place in their ranks,” he added.