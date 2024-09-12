Pag-IBIG holds blood-letting drive in Manda

Pag-IBIG conducted a blood-letting drive in Mandaluyong on Thursday to address the rising demand for blood in hospitals amid a surge in dengue cases.

Pag-IBIG Fund vice president Imelda Nimfa A. de Guzman said the fifth annual blood-letting activity in partnership with Dugong Alay, Dugong Buhay Inc. coincided with Blood Disease Month in September.

“It’s a yearly activity that started in 2018. Every July, Blood Donors Month, and September, Blood Disease Month, we have a blood drive,” De Guzman said.

Over 300 volunteers donated blood to partner hospitals, Cardinal Santos Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

Nurses and medical practitioners praised the initiative, calling it vital to maintaining a stable blood supply and ensuring patients receive timely transfusions and treatments.

The Department of Health announced on 21 August its readiness to declare a dengue outbreak, with cases reaching 136,161 this year — a 33 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

“Here in Metro Manila, the population is very high, which means there is a high demand and usage of blood,” said Fidel Tejado, section manager of Cardinal Santos Medical Center.

“That’s why blood drives like these are extremely important. If we only rely on the Red Cross, they would struggle — especially for patients in need of blood,” he added.

Pag-IBIG nurses highlighted the benefits of blood donation for both recipients and donors.

Nurse Narissa J. Manlapig emphasized that each blood donation can save up to three lives, while also benefiting donors by stimulating the production of fresh blood cells, reducing illness risks, and improving cardiovascular health.