On Ferdinand and Ferdinand

It was one thing to take on the very heavy mantle of a presidency, and quite another to accept this immeasurable load with another already weighing one down.

When Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. became 17th president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections, two things were noted: that the Marcos family was indubitably back; and that it was the best time for the son to cast his own light on shadows that haunted the family name for decades.

Two years into his administration, Bongbong has shown how much he looks up to his father as he reestablished some key programs and priorities that Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. upheld during his time.

The presidency of Marcos Sr. was one of the most significant and arguably one of the most controversial periods in Philippine history and accounts. From his election as the 10th president on 30 December1965, to his dramatic ousting on 25 February 1986, Marcos’ rule spanned over two decades and left a deep and lasting mark on the country.

With a mix of development, achievements, controversies and widespread political repression as per accounts, the Marcos rule has been both praised and criticized. While many view the period as a history of the infrastructure boom and improvements in agriculture, others remember the violence, corruption and human rights violations that occurred, especially during Martial Law.

While Bongbong’s political history involves decades as governor and senator, his accomplishments thus far remain to be seen. From the onset, he has been quietly making his own mark — perhaps to leave the shadow of the strongman his father was always perceived to be.

Born in privilege and leading the nation through volatile, transformative times, Bongbong took the reins by striving to gather and strengthen from within through his “unity” stance. A strong core is, indeed, what’s needed when one has to face challenges the likes of a public crucifixion, as the Marcos family had done.

It has not escaped notice as well, that his focus on agriculture and digitalization marries age-old and forward-looking visions — another glimpse into the kind of man he is, someone his former spokesperson described as both “conservative” and “very up to date.”

Both father and son defeated highly popular leaders in the elections. On 9 November 1965, Marcos won the Philippine presidency, defeating the incumbent Diosdado Macapagal. On 9 May 2022, Bongbong won in a landslide against incumbent vice president Leni Robredo in a tumultuous campaign.