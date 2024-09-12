On Ferdinand and Ferdinand

It was one thing to take on the very heavy mantle of a presidency, and quite another to accept this immeasurable load with another already weighing one down.
When Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. became 17th president of the Philippines in the 2022 elections, two things were noted: that the Marcos family was indubitably back; and that it was the best time for the son to cast his own light on shadows that haunted the family name for decades.
Two years into his administration, Bongbong has shown how much he looks up to his father as he reestablished some key programs and priorities that Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. upheld during his time.
The presidency of Marcos Sr. was one of the most significant and arguably one of the most controversial periods in Philippine history and accounts. From his election as the 10th president on 30 December1965, to his dramatic ousting on 25 February 1986, Marcos’ rule spanned over two decades and left a deep and lasting mark on the country.
With a mix of development, achievements, controversies and widespread political repression as per accounts, the Marcos rule has been both praised and criticized. While many view the period as a history of the infrastructure boom and improvements in agriculture, others remember the violence, corruption and human rights violations that occurred, especially during Martial Law.
While Bongbong’s political history involves decades as governor and senator, his accomplishments thus far remain to be seen. From the onset, he has been quietly making his own mark — perhaps to leave the shadow of the strongman his father was always perceived to be.
Born in privilege and leading the nation through volatile, transformative times, Bongbong took the reins by striving to gather and strengthen from within through his “unity” stance. A strong core is, indeed, what’s needed when one has to face challenges the likes of a public crucifixion, as the Marcos family had done.
It has not escaped notice as well, that his focus on agriculture and digitalization marries age-old and forward-looking visions — another glimpse into the kind of man he is, someone his former spokesperson described as both “conservative” and “very up to date.”
Both father and son defeated highly popular leaders in the elections. On 9 November 1965, Marcos won the Philippine presidency, defeating the incumbent Diosdado Macapagal. On 9 May 2022, Bongbong won in a landslide against incumbent vice president Leni Robredo in a tumultuous campaign.
If Marcos Sr. took office on 30 December 1965 amid a mood of hopefulness, BBM assumed office in June 2022 with the post-pandemic pressure hanging on his administration. Marcos Sr. quickly set his sights on large-scale infrastructure projects and promoting economic development. In his time, BBM led the gradual reopening of the economy.
It was during his first term that Marcos Sr. introduced the “Rice and Roads” program. Through the Green Revolution of the 1960s, he pushed for agricultural reforms that introduced high-yielding rice varieties to Filipino farmers. His administration also heavily invested in infrastructure projects like the North Luzon Expressway, which connected Manila to the northern provinces. These initiatives helped stimulate economic activity and brought positive developments to the lives of many Filipinos.
In his first year, BBM took on the challenge that was the Department of Agriculture, bent as he was on reforming the problematic agency as the Philippines continued to lag behind neighboring countries in agricultural production.
If his father dealt with growing discontent that began in the 1960s as the Philippines gradually modernized, BBM faced infighting in his administration even as he struggled to bring about improvements in the economy.
It may be unseemly to compare the son to the father and vice versa — but there will be moments when history is recalled especially when programs that worked are brought back to address current troubles of today like food sufficiency.
What Ferdinand Sr. accomplished in his heyday continues to benefit Filipinos today — the infrastructure projects like Heart Center, Lung Center and Kidney Institute, which are still considered among the best medical institutions in the country today; and the San Juanico Bridge, which remains a vital link between Samar and Leyte; and NLEX, which continues to be a crucial artery in the country’s road network.
What Ferdinand Jr. builds upon, and build himself, will be marked in the coming years.
Ferdinand Marcos Sr. was undoubtedly one of the most significant leaders in Philippine history. His presidency was a time of both progress and repression, of visionary leadership and authoritarian rule.
His son, the current president, will undoubtedly prove his own worth – he has his own sons looking up to him.
As the country continues to grapple with its past, the continuity offered by this current leadership hopefully heals the wounds caused by complexities of leadership, governance and the balance between power and accountability.
The lessons of history are ever-present in the Philippines’ ongoing quest for democracy and development, and the legacy of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. remains central to that story.