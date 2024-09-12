OFWs braving high-risk sea deployments

Despite ongoing rebel attacks and a directive from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) advising manning agencies to avoid the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, a significant number of Filipino seafarers have chosen to sail through these high-risk regions.

DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac reported on 9 September that approximately 3,330 seafarers had, as of August 2024, opted not to exercise their right to refuse sailing in these dangerous waters.

The decision aligns with the maritime industry’s longstanding tradition of freedom exercised by shipowners.

However, 128 Filipino seafarers have chosen to exercise their right to refuse deployment in these high-risk areas. The secretary also noted that a selective restriction approach has been implemented.

“If a particular shipowner, with Filipino seafarers on board, has been the target of at least 40 attacks, we will no longer permit Filipino crew members to board those vessels,” he said.

In response to the heightened risks, around 70 percent of ships have altered their routes, opting to sail around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.

This route, chosen to prioritize safety, will take an additional 15 to 20 days of voyage time.