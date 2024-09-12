Navotas fisherfolk get needed aid

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday had provided financial aid to 8,693 fisherfolk in Navotas City who were affected by the oil spills in Bataan and the recent storms that battered Metro Manila and nearby areas.

During his speech, the President disclosed that the financial assistance — ranging from P5,000 to P7,500 — is regarded as a “birthday present” to them ahead of his 67th birthday on Friday.

“The aid that we will distribute today is not only a symbol of support, but of our commitment that we will not abandon our countrymen, especially in times of need,” Marcos said.

At least P64.5 million were distributed to the beneficiaries.

Meantime, the office of the House Speaker also distributed 10 kilos of rice to the fisherfolk and their families.

Marcos said that the Philippine Coast Guard is closer to finishing its siphoning operations in Bataan.

“Based on the Coast Guard’s report to me… As of yesterday, they have not seen any oil in their siphoning operations, only water was seen. So, that operation is almost over,” Marcos said.

He also assured that fish catch is now safe for consumption.

The Chief Executive also said that the government continues to investigate the oil spill incidents including the possibility of oil smuggling adding that the individuals responsible will be accountable.

In other developments, the owner of the MT Terranova also gave the assurance that affected fisherfolk will be compensated.

The President urged them to keep their heads up amidst the hardships and to remain united in tough times.

“Our destiny is not tied to tragedy and disaster, but to our ability to work together, unite, and rise from trials,” Marcos said. “We will face tomorrow together — not just to weather the storm, but to emerge from it stronger and better prepared, and whatever life’s challenges we can face.”