McIlroy: Fans deserve the best

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Rory McIlroy believes golf fans deserve to see the world’s best compete against each other more regularly and hopes for a breakthrough in negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Progress on a merger between the PGA and DP World Tours with the PIF, which bankrolls the breakaway LIV Golf circuit, has been slow since a “framework agreement” was signed 15 months ago.

McIlroy has signed up for a made-for-TV match with world number one Scottie Scheffler against two of LIV’s biggest stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in December.

“It’s a way to show golf fans and the world this is what could happen, or these are the possibilities going forward,” said McIlroy on Wednesday ahead of his participation in the Irish Open.

“I’ve been saying this for a long time: I think golf and golf fans deserve to see us together more than just four times a year. That’s what we’ve tried to do.”

The world No. 3 was often the center of attention as the leading representative of the PGA Tour in the early months of LIV’s attempt to lure away big names with huge financial incentives.

McIlroy has since decided to take more of a back seat but is hopes negotiations planned for this week can make a breakthrough.

“I think everyone in the game would love there to be one (a resolution),” added the four-time major winner.

“A solution is hard to get to because there are different interests and people want different things. There’s going to have to be compromise on both sides but hopefully they’re the things they’re talking about in those meetings.”

“I’m hopeful, and hopefully we’ll hear some good news in the foreseeable future where things start to come back together.”