MCIA earns PWD-friendly ACI accreditation

Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) gained accreditation as Persons with Disabilities (PWD)- friendly Amenities by the Airports Council International (ACI).

It earned Level 1 Accessibility Accreditation with amenities include wheelchair assistance, PWD washrooms, ramp passageway, reserved seats, and priority call during boarding in both terminals.

The amenities also comply with the Accessibility Law or the Batas Pambansa Bilang 344, which adhere to the standards and dimensions for vanities, grab bars and water closet heights.

“Travel should be a privilege, not a burden. Which is why we designed PWD-friendly amenities that cater to PWDs and their families,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.-MCIA chief executive officer Athanasios Titonis.

“One of the pioneering advancements done in the Philippine airport community is the integration of sliding doors in PWD-friendly restrooms, emergency push buttones, and designated seating areas to ensure comfort and convenience for all travelers,” Titonis added.

“Part of the airport’s commitment to safety is to ensure accessible travel for all. “We do this by complying with global travel standards and getting input from the PWD community before upgrading our facilities,” said Aboitiz InfraCapital-MCIA, head of Customer Experience, Ricia Montejo.

“In a community that collaborates to enhance our facilities making them more inclusive for everyone,” she added.

MCIA holds a yearly forum with PWD groups to get insights on how to enhance travel experience for PWD travelers.

MCIA is second largest airport in the Philippines. It serves over 11 million foreign and local passengers yearly.