Maya Credit addresses emergency expenses

During challenging periods, having a financial safety net is crucial. From home repairs to medical emergencies, unforeseen expenses can strain a household budget.

This is where Maya, the country’s top digital banking app, steps in with Maya Easy Credit, a simple way to cover such expenses while keeping your savings intact.

Emergencies can happen at any time, Maya Easy Credit can open access to a revolving credit line of up to P30,000 with a service fee starting at 3.99 percent, depending on how much credit is used, and it’s charged only on the due date.

Whether it’s fixing a leaky roof, replacing damaged appliances, or covering unexpected medical expenses, Maya Easy Credit offers financial support when needed.

Swift approval

With instant approval, Maya Easy Credit makes it convenient to get extra funds when you need them the most. Whether you need cash or money in your Maya Wallet, this feature allows you to withdraw or transfer money as needed, ensuring smooth financial management during emergencies.