MARCOS DISTRIBUTES 1,119 COCROMS

LOOK: A day before his 67th birthday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of 1,119 Certificates of Condonation and Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) to 1,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries, covering 1,728.349 hectares of land. This action, which forgave P274.9 million in debts for beneficiaries across various Bulacan municipalities, aligns with the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (RA No. 11953). Additionally, 343 Certificates of Land Ownership Awards (CLOAs) for 232.76 hectares were given to 287 beneficiaries from Nasugbu, Batangas. This initiative is part of DAR's broader plan to complete agrarian land distribution by 2028, with over 136,000 land titles already distributed this year. DAR aims to issue 300,000 COCROMs by the end of 2024. Also, present at the event were the President's sons, Vinny and Simon. YUMMIE DINGDING / POOL











