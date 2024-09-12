LTO summons vlogger rider over violations

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) against a motorcycle rider who deliberately entered the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) despite knowing that his vehicle is not allowed under existing regulations.

The rider, identified as a Quezon City resident, uploaded a video of his illegal action on social media, which quickly went viral. Netizens condemned his disregard for the law and called on the LTO to take action.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II immediately ordered an investigation into the incident which led to the issuance of the SCO signed by Renante Militante, head of the LTO-Intelligence and Investigation Division.

According to Mendoza, the vlogger’s actions were not only irresponsible but also dangerous, as they could have endangered his own life and the lives of other motorists on the expressway.