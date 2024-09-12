Los Angeles wildfire explodes, engulfing homes

WRIGHTWOOD, United States (AFP) — A wildfire ravaging the hills near Los Angeles had swelled in size by over 1,000 percent by Wednesday, torching dozens of homes and prompting a state of emergency.

The Bridge Fire is one of three out-of-control blazes that have erupted around the United States’ second-biggest city, fueled by a punishing heat wave and fanned by gusting winds.

Authorities issued widespread evacuation orders as the fire tore through the towns of Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy, destroying at least 33 homes, several cabins and racing through a ski resort.

An Agence France-Presse journalist in Wrightwood witnessed the aftermath of the fire, where the charred shells of buildings and vehicles stood shrouded in smoke.

The fire broke out early Sunday afternoon in Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles, and initially remained fairly small.

But by Wednesday afternoon it had roared to 20,000 hectares, fueled by thick brush that carried the flames into the San Bernardino County community of Wrightwood and the Mountain High ski resort.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said three people — including one of his deputies — were trapped by the fire in a remote area near Mt. Baldy.

He said thick smoke and blocked roads were hampering the rescue effort.

“Our air rescue crew is working to hoist them out once the smoke clears, and LA County Fire is also trying to get a four-by-four vehicle to get them out,” Luna told reporters.

He said all three were understood to be in good health.