Linda Ronstadt criticizes Donald Trump for hosting rally in Tucson venue bearing her name

Linda Ronstadt has spoken out against Donald Trump as he prepares to host a rally in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, at a venue that bears her name. In a powerful Instagram post, the iconic singer expressed dismay that the former president would hold such an event in a city with deep Mexican-American roots. She condemned Trump’s political platform, specifically his stance on immigration and women’s rights.
Ronstadt also criticized the family separation policy implemented during Trump's administration, which she described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” that left thousands of children orphaned. Referencing Trump’s controversial statements about immigrants from Mexico, she said her concern was keeping the “rapist out of the White House.”
Her remarks also addressed Republican figure J.D. Vance, who previously made derogatory comments about women without children. In response, Ronstadt defended her choice to adopt as a single mother, asserting her pride in her family while making clear her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.
Linda Ronstadt’s statement comes at a pivotal time as Trump gears up for another presidential bid, with his rhetoric continuing to stir controversy. The former president’s rally, scheduled at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, has drawn attention not just for its venue, but for the larger political context it represents. Ronstadt, a proud Mexican-American, has long been vocal about issues concerning immigration and social justice, making her hometown a symbolic battleground for these competing narratives.
Her public denouncement of Trump follows a trend of celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks, using their platforms to speak out against political figures they oppose. With voter registration campaigns ramping up ahead of the election, Ronstadt’s statement is seen as part of a larger movement encouraging political engagement, especially among younger audiences who follow these influential artists.