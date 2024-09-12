Linda Ronstadt criticizes Donald Trump for hosting rally in Tucson venue bearing her name

Linda Ronstadt has spoken out against Donald Trump as he prepares to host a rally in her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, at a venue that bears her name. In a powerful Instagram post, the iconic singer expressed dismay that the former president would hold such an event in a city with deep Mexican-American roots. She condemned Trump’s political platform, specifically his stance on immigration and women’s rights.

Ronstadt also criticized the family separation policy implemented during Trump's administration, which she described as a “humanitarian catastrophe” that left thousands of children orphaned. Referencing Trump’s controversial statements about immigrants from Mexico, she said her concern was keeping the “rapist out of the White House.”

Her remarks also addressed Republican figure J.D. Vance, who previously made derogatory comments about women without children. In response, Ronstadt defended her choice to adopt as a single mother, asserting her pride in her family while making clear her support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.