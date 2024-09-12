LGUs told: Intensify ‘lepto’ information drive

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) has approved a resolution urging local government units (LGUs) in the metropolis to conduct information and education campaigns to raise awareness about leptospirosis among residents.

This was in response to the rising number of leptospirosis cases during the rainy season, particularly after typhoons and floods.

MMC acting chairperson Atty. Don Artes said that through MMDA Regulation 24-003, children and adults are prohibited from swimming, playing, or engaging in other unnecessary activities in floodwaters.

He added that LGUs can pass their own ordinances and penalties for violators of this regulation.

The MMC also advised LGUs to craft ordinances and penalties specific to their communities, as they are more familiar with local circumstances.

Meantime, Department of Health (DoH) Undersecretary Dr. Gloria Balboa urged LGUs to ensure proper waste disposal, maintain cleanliness and implement rodent control measures to prevent leptospirosis.

Artes, on the other hand, assured the DoH that the Metro Manila mayors are committed to raising awareness about the dangers, risks, and preventive measures for leptospirosis.