WORLD

Japan PM race starts

Leading the polls so far is Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, a surfing former environment minister who is better known as a son of a popular former prime minister
Leading the polls so far is Shinjiro Koizumi, 43, a surfing former environment minister who is better known as a son of a popular former prime minister STR / JIJI Press/AFP
Published on

TOKYO (AFP) — Japan's leadership race kicked off Thursday with a record nine candidates including the surfing son of a former prime minister and an arch-nationalist vying to be the first woman premier.

Whoever wins the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership vote on 27 September will succeed unpopular Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose three-year term was tarnished by scandals and unease over rising prices.

The contest comes as Japan beefs up defense spending and cooperation with fellow United States allies to counter China and as the spluttering world-number-four economy struggles with a slow-burn demographic crisis.

The conservative LDP has governed almost uninterrupted for decades and holds a majority in parliament, meaning the winner is essentially guaranteed to become premier.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph