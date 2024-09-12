Guo bribery tale being probed — DoJ

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Wednesday investigators are looking into reports that dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo had offered cash for help.

Remulla said the Department of Justice has been pursuing the allegations made by former Senator Panfilo Lacson.

“We’re aware that there’s more to it than meets the eye,” Remulla said.

Lawyer Stephen David, Guo’s legal counsel, said the investigation is “very welcome.”

“So we will all know the truth,” David said.

Remulla said he believed that billions of pesos was being spent to help Guo.

“I have no idea but I guess it would be in the billions. She has a lot of support. I don’t know where it is coming from,” he said.

Previously, Lacson said he had a Chinese-Filipino friend who was supposedly offered P1 billion by Guo.

He said the Chinoy businessman had “connections within the First Family’s circle.”

Lacson said it was Alice Guo who approached his friend before she slipped out of the country.

As proof, he said his friend showed him a photo of himself with Guo.

Remulla said Guo’s movements were “very sophisticated.”

“She’s deep, her game is deep. Her game is very sophisticated, maybe she’s just extremely talented, but she’s no ordinary felon,” he said.