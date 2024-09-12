GOT TO BELIEVE IN MAGIC VOYZ

The all-male group Magic Voyz was launched at Viva Café on Tuesday night. They are signed under Viva Records and LDG Productions.

Many were charmed by their handsomeness, sexiness and talent. Fans are so excited that some even want to get close to them.

The group consists of seven members: Jhon Mark Marcia, Juan Paulo Calma, Mhack Morales, Rave Obado, Jace Ramos, Ian Briones and Johan Shane. They excel not only in singing but also in dancing and acting. As newcomers in the entertainment industry, they have shown promise and the potential for further growth.

Jhon, Juan and Mhack have already appeared in Vivamax productions. Jace and Johan, who are featured in their song, attracted attention with their performance of “Maybe This Time.”

At the launch event, the music video for their debut single, “Wag Mo Akong Titigan,” was released. The lyrics are catchy and easy to sing along to.

Meanwhile, their talent manager, Lito de Guzman, is very happy with the launch of Magic Voyz. He mentioned that he missed managing a group, so he decided to form Magic Voyz. He is also the manager of the famous groups “Baywalk Bodies,” “Wonder Gays,” “Milkmen” and “Batchmates.”

He said, “I miss managing a group. Singing and dancing are really my challenges in life. I see that boy groups are popular now, so I thought, why not train boys who have led in movies? I like it because their performances have a purpose, and their versatility can be showcased. The packaging — sexy actors with talent who can sing, dance and act — is what I aim for.”

What’s the inspiration behind the group name Magic Voyz? The seasoned manager revealed the story.

“Magic Voyz is inspired by ‘Magic Mike,’” Mother Lito said.

Besides “Wag Mo Akong Titigan,” the group’s song “Bintana,” composed by member Johan, will also be released.

For booking inquiries, Magic Voyz can be contacted via their Facebook page. Call Viva Artists Agency at 09178403522.