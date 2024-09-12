Flawless social media challenge

Dewha Skincare celebrates its fourth year of helping people “own their glow” with its Switch.Glow.Win giveaway. Skincare enthusiasts get a chance to win exclusive prizes, such as an international vacation or even a year’s supply of premium rice, when they join its social media challenge.

Simply upload a video or photo on Instagram or TikTok about why you switched or want to switch to Dewha with the hashtag #switchtodewha. This is the perfect time to flex Dewha’s state-of-the-art skincare and makeup lines in action, as the brand has helped its loyal skinimalists achieve a flawless complexion, enhance their skin texture and luminosity, and boost their confidence.

Dewha is proud to have helped skinimalists achieve all these in 10 days or less. Take the 10-day glow challenge, transform your skin and maybe even walk away with an epic prize.

To qualify, participants must follow Dewha’s social media pages: Facebook @dewhaskin, Instagram @dewha.co, and Tiktok @dewha.skin and sign up for Dewha’s VIP Rewards Program.

This campaign runs until 30 September.

The top 500 contestants with the highest online engagement will qualify for a lucky draw and be among the winners of several exclusive prizes such as a vacation to an international (South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Hong Kong) or domestic (Boracay, Siargao) destination. And because rice is life in the Philippines, Dewha is also giving you the chance to win a year’s supply of premium rice.

Beyond these exclusive prices, all contestants who follow the mechanics will receive P500 cashback as a thank you for joining the fun. For the complete details, go on and check out Dewha’s official website.