Fashion-Forward

New milestone
Bershka has launched its online store in the Philippines, marking a new milestone since its launch in 2013.
Customers can now shop anytime and anywhere via www.bershka.com/ph or through the mobile app (available both in IOS and Android). The online store carries a full range of women’s and men’s collections and comes with different categories to bring the latest looks and trends from fashion influencers.
Payment options include credit cards (Visa and Mastercard), cash on delivery and gift cards. Online orders can be delivered to preferred serviceable delivery locations nationwide (home delivery) or collected from the following Bershka stores: Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta, Mega Fashion Hall, Shangri-la Mall, SM Aura and SM Mall of Asia.
Home delivery is free for purchases of P3,995 and above. A P150 shipping fee will be charged for orders below P3,995. Delivery lead time is within five to 10 days. The return period will be 30 days from the confirmation of the order by e-mail following the terms & conditions, which can be found on the official Berhska website.
MINGYU in new campaign
Calvin Klein unveils its new campaign featuring Seventeen’s Mingyu in Fall 2024 denim.
The campaign, directed by AJ Duan and shot by Park Jong Ha, spotlights the K-pop superstar’s distinctive style. Mingyu’s personality comes into focus against soft blue and orange backdrops, where vibrant color, gradient and shadow complement his playful energy and body language.
Mingyu is seen in the brand’s latest jeans, introducing new cuts and washes styled with classic logo tees, mixed-wash denim layers and sleek lightweight outerwear. The ‘90s Straight Jeans are styled three ways: with the iconic Signature ‘90s Trucker and Modern Cotton Air Trunks; with the Archive Logo Relaxed Crewneck T-Shirt; and with the Monogram Logo Tee layered under the Twill Nylon Bomber Jacket. For a casually cool look, the Standard Straight Jean is paired with the Modern Cotton Trunk, the Relaxed Denim Jacket and Archive Logo Zip Fleece Hoodie. A pair of dark ‘90s Loose Jeans paired with a mid-blue Slim Denim Shirt under a light Oversized Denim Shirt Jacket create an effortless, oversized statement.
‘Get Loose’
Gap debuts its Fall 2024 campaign, featuring dancers and artists showcasing the brand’s fall denim collection as a canvas for creativity. The campaign champions originality through fashion, music and dance.
The campaign, titled “Get loose,” stars Grammy-nominated global pop star Troye Sivan and the dance group CDK Company, with direction and choreography by Sergio Reis. Set to Thundercat’s viral hit Funny Thing, the film, shot by Dan Martensen, reunites Sivan and Reis and features original choreography showcasing dancers in baggy and loose fit denim, inspiring free movement and personal style.
The cast of performers showcase the versatility of Gap’s new denim assortment, styled in head-to-toe looks that celebrate both a fit and “get loose” mindset: Troye Sivan wears the Men’s Baggy Jean with the Supima Relaxed Tee in white. The cast of dancers wears a range of Gap’s new fall denim in seasonal washes and fits. Key styles include the women’s Baggy and Horseshoe Jeans, plus Men’s ’90s Loose Jeans, Baggy Jeans, and Denim Cargos paired with classic tees, shirting and utility pieces.
Visit the following stores and try on your next denim: Ayala Malls Manila Bay, Glorietta 4, Shangri-la Plaza Mall, SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall, Trinoma, Alabang Town Center and Abreeza, Davao, or shop online at gap.com.ph.
next EVOLUTION
Hoka, a division of Deckers Brands, announces the next iteration of their high-propulsion daily trainer for runners, the Mach X 2.
The Mach X 2 builds on the fast, smooth ride of the original Mach X with an increased stack height, extra PEBA foam and an upgraded winged plate design — all in a lighter package. Inspired by the Cielo X1’s race-ready geometry, Hoka combined an extra-resilient PEBA-topped midsole and increased rocker profile for a more aggressive toe-off, complete with an extended Pebax plate for enhanced support and propulsion.
New for 2024, the Mach X 2 features more PEBA foam underfoot for additional energy return and winglets along its full-length Pebax plate for more support and control in strategic zones. The redesigned upper on the Mach X 2 gives the shoe a reduced weight with increased breathability.
The Mach X2 is available at Hoka stores in One Ayala Mall, GH Mall, SM Aura and Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and at Planet Sports Asia Trinoma, Planet Sports Galleria Cebu, Planet Sports Clark City Front Mall, Runnr BGC, Planet Sports Ayala Center Cebu, and online at HOKA.com.
Blending style and comfort
Teva is unveiling its latest collections in the Philippines, thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of those who live for exploration. Among the new arrivals are the Lifestyle Sandal Voya Infinity for women and the Performance Sandals Omnium 2 Leather for both men and women, each crafted to accompany adventurers on every journey.
The Voya Infinity is perfect for all-day wear, city strolls and festival vibes. It has the foot-forming comfort of Teva’s signature Mush™ topsole and a feminine infinity upper made from stretchy elastic lace. It also features leather trim, a lightweight EVA-foam outsole and a Life Natural anti-odor treatment to ensure freshness.
Whether planning a day hike or a water-filled adventure, the adventure-ready Omnium 2 sandals provide style and performance. Crafted with a premium leather upper and equipped with a durable Spider Rubber outsole, these sandals offer excellent traction even on the slickest surfaces.
In addition to these new arrivals, Teva also offers its bestsellers, including the Hurricane XLT2 sandal for women, known for its grippy traction and comfort, and the Hydratrek sandal for men, designed to deliver water-ready traction with innovative technology for wet adventures.
To mark Teva’s 40 years of unforgettable moments, the brand has brought back iconic strap designs from its ‘90s archives, reimagining them for today’s adventurers.