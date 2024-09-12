Fashion-Forward

New milestone

Bershka has launched its online store in the Philippines, marking a new milestone since its launch in 2013.

Customers can now shop anytime and anywhere via www.bershka.com/ph or through the mobile app (available both in IOS and Android). The online store carries a full range of women’s and men’s collections and comes with different categories to bring the latest looks and trends from fashion influencers.

Payment options include credit cards (Visa and Mastercard), cash on delivery and gift cards. Online orders can be delivered to preferred serviceable delivery locations nationwide (home delivery) or collected from the following Bershka stores: Ayala Center Cebu, Glorietta, Mega Fashion Hall, Shangri-la Mall, SM Aura and SM Mall of Asia.

Home delivery is free for purchases of P3,995 and above. A P150 shipping fee will be charged for orders below P3,995. Delivery lead time is within five to 10 days. The return period will be 30 days from the confirmation of the order by e-mail following the terms & conditions, which can be found on the official Berhska website.