EYES ON THE PRIZE: New-look Perpetual targets lead share vs Arellano

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — Letran vs JRU

2:30 p.m. — Arellano vs Perpetual

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta battles Arellano University in a bid to join the early leaders Friday in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Altas and Chiefs collide at 2:30 p.m.

Perpetual is coming off an impressive 82-66 win over Jose Rizal University (JRU) last Tuesday to kick off Season 100 under new head coach Olsen Racela.

Behind the efforts of veteran JP Boral and rookie Mark Gojo Cruz, who scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, the Altas made a good first impression and put the whole league on notice.

Perpetual is currently at third place as both San Sebastian College and championship contender College of Saint Benilde are tied at the top spot with identical 2-0 win-loss records.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers will face Letran College at 12 p.m. as both squads hope to finally barge into the win column.

Knights head coach Allen Ricardo hopes their 91-84 loss to San Sebastian College last Sunday should make the players realize their shortcomings.

“We lost our toughness on both offense and defense. Our killer instinct was also lost in the game and I told the boys we can’t waste our opportunities and go for the kill,” Ricardo said.

“We all hope we can bounce back in the next game. We need to be braver in the games so that we don’t be in this situation anymore.”

The Knights will try to lean on Kobe Monje and James Jumao-as after they scored 16 points each against the Stags.

Still, all eyes will be on Perpetual and how it will follow up its first win.

Racela, who was appointed by the Altas last January, said they have to be consistent.

“It’s just one game. It’s not a gauged game. It’s two rounds,” Racela said.

“But we’re slowly getting there. The players are understanding what to do.”

The Altas will try to mark Lorenz Capulong after he had a double double game of 18 points and 13 rebounds in Arellano’ 80-87 overtime loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College last Sunday.