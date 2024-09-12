Exquisite local treasures from the Kultura Jewelry Market

On its 20th anniversary, Kultura continues to shine the spotlight on Filipino artistry and craftsmanship. This month, it brings back the highly popular Kultura Jewelry Market, which runs the whole September at all Kultura branches.

From authentic Philippine pearls and semi-precious stones to handcrafted accessories for all occasions, the Kultura Jewelry Market will showcase a dazzling array of locally crafted treasures by its house brands and partner MSMEs from across the Philippines.