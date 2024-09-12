Duterte allegedly sanctioned murder of chinese inmates, BuCor official confirms

In a dramatic turn of events, former Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Senior Superintendent Gerardo Padilla has verified claims that former President Rodrigo Duterte was involved in ordering the killings of three Chinese nationals at the Davao Prison and Penal Farm in 2016. During a House of Representatives hearing on 12 September, Padilla testified that Duterte personally congratulated him via phone after the murders of Chu Kin Tung, Jackson Lee, and Peter Wang, who were allegedly involved in drug operations.

Padilla's confirmation came amid a series of testimonies and supplemental affidavits presented to the quad committee investigating extrajudicial killings associated with Duterte's controversial drug war. According to Padilla, the call from Duterte was a direct acknowledgment of the killings, with the former president reportedly praising the operation while also expressing shock at the brutality of the act.

The hearing also highlighted that Padilla had received orders from former police lieutenant colonel Royina Garma, who was allegedly involved in orchestrating the killings. Garma, now denying these claims, had been appointed by Duterte as the head of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office in 2019, shortly after retiring from the police force.

As the investigation continues, the House committee is deliberating on whether to grant Padilla immunity in exchange for his cooperation. The case draws attention to the continued discussions and inquiries into the Duterte administration's handling of its anti-drug campaign.