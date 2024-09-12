DSWD gears up for Kanlaon restiveness

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Thursday said its Field Office 7-Central Visayas assured the local government units (LGUs) in Negros Oriental that the agency has enough relief supplies to augment the LGUs’ resources for any possible effects of Mt. Kanlaon’s volcanic activities.

“We, at the DSWD, assure the governor, district representatives, and town and city mayors that we will provide the needed support — both food and non-food items (FNIs) and even personnel of the FO-7,” DSWD Central Visayas Regional Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said.

Lucero said the FO-7 has a stockpile of 6,800 boxes of family food packs (FFPs), 255 kitchen kits, 224 family kits, 161 hygiene kits, 233 sleeping kits, one camp management kit, women-friendly space kit, and child- friendly kit prepositioned in Canlaon City.

The Field Office also prepositioned 3,400 FFPs in the nearby municipality of Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental.

“A total of 14,385 boxes of FFPs in Dumaguete City are also available for augmentation to LGUs as the need arises,” the FO-7 regional director said.

The DSWD FO-7 has requested additional 3,000 non-food items from the agency’s National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City to be prepositioned in Guihulngan City, Negros Oriental.

Earlier, the DSWD Field Office 6-Western Visayas also expressed readiness to support the LGUs in Negros Occidental which also covers part of Mt. Kanlaon.