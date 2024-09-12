Driven at 67

As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. celebrates his 67th birthday, it’s probably an opportune moment to take a lighthearted, reflective look at his journey. At his age, one might say Marcos is now in that golden age of life — young enough to still have a few tricks up his sleeve, yet old enough to be considered a sage by the wide-eyed millennials who can barely recall the days before social media.

So, what does this moment mean, both for him and for us? Let’s start with the number itself. Sixty-seven. In numerology, it’s often associated with leadership, problem-solving, and building strong foundations — apt traits for a president. Some might even argue that 67 is the perfect age for a man to find his stride in politics. Gone are the reckless days of youth, replaced instead by the wisdom that only time, experience, and a fair share of political scuffles can bestow.

Born into the proverbial halls of power, Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has always had the weight of his name to carry. The son of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos Sr., whose presidency left a mixed legacy of towering infrastructure alongside tales of human rights abuses, Marcos Jr. has spent a lifetime navigating the tricky waters of this legacy.

For every supporter who lauds his father’s “golden era,” there’s a critic waving a placard reminding him of the darker days of Martial Law. For Marcos Jr., every birthday probably comes with a reminder of that family history — a gentle nudge that the spotlight he enjoys also casts a long shadow.

But let’s keep things light. At 67, he’s the head of state of a nation that is equal parts energetic, chaotic, and hopeful. The Philippines is a lot like a teenager — full of potential but prone to the occasional tantrum. It needs a steady hand, but maybe not one that clutches too tightly.

So, what’s Marcos Jr.’s approach been? He seems to be the “cool dad” of Philippine politics — calm and collected, rarely flustered, and always with a measured response, even when the noise gets deafening.

While his first few years in office have been marked by some significant challenges — the global post-pandemic recovery, skyrocketing inflation, and that pesky issue of the nation’s ballooning debt — he’s also scored a few wins.

His administration has pushed for digitalization to streamline the bureaucracy, taking baby steps toward making the government a little more efficient, if not yet entirely user friendly. His foreign policy, a balancing act between appeasing powerful neighbors like China while maintaining ties with traditional allies like the US, has been a delicate dance, but one that so far hasn’t led to any major missteps.

Still, for every milestone, there are the inevitable stumbles. His administration has faced criticism over slow responses to pressing issues, particularly when it comes to poverty alleviation and jobs creation.

And, of course, there’s the ongoing scrutiny over his family’s wealth — a persistent thorn in his side that seems to pop up like an uninvited guest at every political birthday party.

Yet, at 67, there’s also something to be said about endurance. Marcos Jr. has weathered these storms with a certain grace, and for a man in his position, that’s no small feat.

He’s avoided the fiery rhetoric of some of his predecessors, preferring to steer his administration with a steady, albeit sometimes slow, hand. This composure may very well be the secret to his political longevity — after all, in a country that loves drama, sometimes the calm in the eye of the storm is exactly what’s needed.

As he blows out the candles this year, what might be his wish? More economic growth, certainly. A better standing in the global community? Probably. But perhaps, more than anything, it’s a desire for unity — a theme he has championed since his campaign. Whether he can truly achieve that remains to be seen, but at 67, there’s still time for a few more political surprises.

In the meantime, let’s raise a virtual glass to the President on his special day. Here’s to 67 years of life, a presidency full of promise and pitfalls, and a future that, much like the man himself, remains a blend of history, hope, and just a little bit of mystery. Cheers!