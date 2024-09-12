Cybersecurity issues need solutions — ITBPM

To further strengthen cybersecurity among subsectors and business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) has reiterated its position that the country’s information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry should collectively formulate solutions to issues affecting their industry.

“CCAP encourages BPO companies to prioritize cybersecurity as a core component of their operational strategies so they could contribute further to a more secure and resilient industry,” CCAP president Mickey Ocampo said.

He said continuous engagement and investment in innovative security technologies are critical for maintaining global competitiveness and trust in the industry.

Ocampo also noted that digital trust is pivotal in the Contact Center and Business Process sector.

“We must earn clients’ trust and assure them that their sensitive information is always handled with utmost integrity and security. To build and maintain trust, BPO firms must demonstrate transparency, accountability, and reliability in their cybersecurity practices. We must also demonstrate our strong commitment to digital trust to establish our sector as leaders in the IT-BPM industry and to cement our competitive advantage in the global market,” Ocampo further explained.

Risks in Cybersecurity gaps

The group, consisting of major local and foreign BPO companies operating in the country, stressed that as early as 2022, there have been warnings about existing gaps in cybersecurity capacity in the Philippines.