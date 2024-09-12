Creamline completes 'Grand Slam'

Creamline cemented its status as the most dominant club team in the country with another title conquest to complete an unprecedented Grand Slam in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Cool Smashers fought their way back from a 1-2 match deficit before gutting out a thrilling marathon victory over hard-fighting Cignal, 21-25, 25-17, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13, in the final to rule the Invitational Conference on Thursday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jema Galanza, who skipped the Reinforced Conference due to her commitment with Alas Pilipinas, punctuated the successful season of Creamnline with a sharp kill as the pink-clad squad erupted in celebration for the franchise’s 10th championship overall.

“The team is very happy, especially me. It’s no easy feat achieving a Grand Slam but we did it,” an ecstatic Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses said following their tournament sweep.

Creamline wrote its name in the history books as the first club to collect the All-Filipino, Reinforced and Invitational conferences.

Despite a fierce comeback attempt by the HD Spikers, who rallied from a 11-14 deficit to close within 13-14, Creamline's execution remained flawless.

Meneses's strategic timeout played a pivotal role in refocusing the team, showcasing their championship poise and experience accumulated from 13 championship appearances.

“This victory means so much to us. Coming into this conference, our mindset is to hold on to the advantage of playing together for a long time. Everyone knows their role and has high respect for each other,” Best Setter and Final Most Valuable Player Kyle Negrito said

American Erica Staunton scored 29 points with 26 coming off kills while Bernadeth Pons added 27 markers for the Cool Smashers.

“I’m gonna miss my team, I don’t want to get emotional. I love this team so much,” Staunton said.

Overall, the triumph was a testament to a total team effort.

Pangs Panaga and Galanza had 11 markers each for Creamline. Bea de Leon added eight markers while Negrito dished out 25 excellent sets helping the Cool Smashers pound 75 kill points.

Michele Gumabao, whose stellar consistency throughout the season-ending conference earned her a well-deserved first tournament MVP trophy, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Creamline management, her teammates, the coaching staff, and the ever-loyal fans for their unwavering support. She chipped in five points.

Venezuelan MJ Perez unloaded 42 points but wasn’t enough for the HD Spikers to fulfill their dream of a breakthrough title.

Jackie Acuña, who won Best Middle Blocker, and Ces Molina each scored 10 points while Ria Meneses, Chin Basas and Vanie Gandler added eight, six and four points, respectively.

With this Grand Slam, Creamline’s trophy cabinet now boasts 10 titles in just seven years, a remarkable feat that speaks to their relentless pursuit of excellence.

However, the Cool Smashers are far from complacent. Meneses has already vowed to continue the championship culture and aim for even more titles in the seasons to come.

The road to this historic achievement, however, was not without its challenges.

Creamline’s bid for a Grand Slam in 2022 fell short, as the team struggled during the Reinforced Conference and finished third, despite winning the Open and Invitational titles earlier in the year.

The 2024 sweep, however, served as a powerful redemption story for the team.

What makes this year's Grand Slam particularly special is its foundation – a rousing victory in the 2023 All-Filipino Conference, leading to Creamline’s fourth consecutive title.

After winning the 2024 AFC crown with a sweep of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans for the franchise’s eighth championship, the Cool Smashers' resolve was tested once again in the Reinforced Conference, where they had to overcome numerous setbacks, including the loss of key players to injuries and national team commitments, not to mention a tough field bolstered by international imports.

Yet, despite these overwhelming odds, Creamline's championship pedigree shone through, reinforcing its reputation as the most resilient and determined team in the league.