China rebukes Phl over pivot to U.S.

China on Thursday castigated the Philippines, under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for veering away from China and for its warming military ties with the United States.

In a video interview released by the English-language news channel of state-run China Global Television Network, Chinese People’s Liberation Army Lt. Gen. He Lei also accused the Philippines of undermining China’s territorial sovereignty.

“The Philippines and China are close neighbors and have a traditional friendship. However, since June 2022, the Philippines has quickly turned to the United States and strengthened their military alliance, especially in Huangyan Dao, Renai Jiao, and now Xianbin Jiao, frequently provoking incidents to interfere with and undermine China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests,” he said.

He was referring to the areas known to the Philippines and the world as Scarborough Shoal, Ayungin Shoal and Escoda Shoal.

Marcos took office in 2022 following his victory in that year’s elections. After less than a year as the country’s leader, he approved the expansion of the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the Philippines and the US.

The additional EDCA, which allows US military forces access to Philippine bases, did not sit well with China as three of the four new sites are situated in the northern part of the country, with the naval base at Cagayan’s Santa Ana about 400 kilometers (250 miles) from Taiwan.

Aside from Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory, it also claims the vast South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea. Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard and China Coast Guard and militia vessels have significantly increased.

According to him, Manila is seriously violating international law by insisting on its claims in the South China Sea.

“The Philippines is unwilling to listen to dissuasion. This behavior is a serious violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea,” he said.

“It is a unilateral change of the status quo and an act that undermines the rules of international law,” he added.

Threat

He noted that China “hopes” to maintain peace in the South China Sea, but it is ready to crush any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory.

“If the United States moves its pawns behind the scenes, if it pushes countries to the frontline, or if the United States itself ends up on the frontline, then we in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army... will never have any patience,” he said.

“We in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army will resolutely crush any foreign hostile encroachment on China’s territorial, sovereign, and maritime rights and interests with firm determination, staunch will, strong capability, and effective means,” he added.

He said that defending China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests is the “sacred duty and historical mission of the People’s Liberation Army.”

“The Chinese people and the People’s Liberation Army will never allow any external forces to interfere in China’s internal affairs or invade China’s territory,” he said.

“The People’s Liberation Army has made all preparations. It is ready to resolutely crush any interference and aggression by any foreign enemy with firm determination, strong will, powerful capabilities, and effective means,” he added.