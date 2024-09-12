CdO gets anti-dengue machine

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY— The Department of Health turned over on Wednesday two high-tech misting machines to combat the rising cases of dengue that have already reached the “alert level threshold as of Monday this week.

Reagan Abbu city health spokesman in a statement said the new anti-misting machines has the potency of killing mosquito larvae up to six months after spraying insecticides indoors and effective also in outdoor shaded breeding areas of mosquitoes.

The high anti-dengue machine is called a “cold misting device” because it emits mist instead of fogs in the traditional thermal machines.

The misting process involved spraying insecticides in areas where mosquitoes breed and live, effectively reducing their population.

By reducing the number of mosquitoes, the chances of dengue transmission from infected mosquitoes to humans are minimized.

“The city health sanitary environment division will carry out the misting operations in areas where high dengue cases are reported”

He said the City Health Office (CHO) on Wednesday reminded the residents to be vigilant and keep their surroundings clean as cases of dengue continue to rise in the past months.

He said as of Monday dengue cases in the city has reached 1,306 J which is a 40 to 45 per cent increase of dengue fever cases of more than 475 the same period last year.

The threshold level remains on alert level.

The City Health Office reported among the dengue patients were age from one year to 85 years old.

However, only five dengue related deaths were reported in the last nine months.

Due to the cases of dengue the city Health Office has intensified its anti-dengue information campaigns at the grass roots level to instill awareness to residents.

CHO also reminded residents to keep their surroundings clean particularly in mosquito breeding areas.