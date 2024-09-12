Casimero better shape up

Carl Peñalosa Jr., the brother of boxing brothers Dodie Boy and Gerry Peñalosa, is a firm believer that Japanese pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue is unbeatable at the moment.

“I don’t see anyone beating him right now,” the trainer told DAILY TRIBUNE on Thursday at the Elorde Sports Center in Parañaque.

Except for one guy.

“(John Riel) Casimero,” he said.

But the problem is that Casimero seems to be not being guided towards the right way.

“He should have a trainer and not just rely on his brother Jayson.”

Actually, that’s just one problem.

Peñalosa said Casimero also has to moderate his addiction with social media.

“Blogging is another,” said Peñalosa, who currently trains reigning International Boxing Federation minimumweight king Pedro Taduran.

Peñalosa swears Casimero’s mindset sets him apart from the rest.

“But he has to train well,” Peñalosa said, noting how the Leyte native looked in recent photos.

Peñalosa made a gesture showing how big Casimero’s tummy is.

But if he gets the right training, Peñalosa believes he has what it takes to become the first fighter to deal Inoue a loss.

“At super-bantamweight, there’s nobody out there who can beat him. I don’t see anyone.”

Casimero is slated to return to the ring next month in Yokohama against Saul Sanchez.

He has to look marvelous for him to stay relevant.

If Casimero doesn’t make waves, Peñalosa feels that would be the end of the road.

And that’s going to be tragic, a sad chapter in the history of Philippine boxing.

I agree with Peñalosa 100 percent.

Next month’s fight in Japan is a make or break.

It is boom or bust.