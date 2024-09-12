CARLO AQUINO ENTERS ‘CROSSPOINT’

Crosspoint, a film collaboration between High Road Creatives (Philippines) and 034 Productions (Tokyo, Japan), will star one of the best Filipino actors of his generation, Carlo Aquino (Meet Me In St. Gallen, Mater Dolorosa, Excess Baggage, Love You Long Time) and seasoned Japanese actor Takehiro Hira (Giri/ Haji of Netflix, Snake Eyes: GI Joe, Nobou’s Castle).

Ravuen Barcelo is all praises for Carlo in the said project.

“We chose Carlo [because he is very] versatile and [he’s a] very good actor. We got the same vibes with Hira-san [so we got him for the film, plus he can speak] English,” the film producer said.

Other Filipino actors in the movie are Marlene dela Peña, Ian de Leon, Polo Ravales, Sarah Abad and Dindo Arroyo; with Japanese actors Sho Ikushima (in a remarkable role), Kei Kurosawa and Rie Shibata.

Carlo plays Manuel, a Filipino actor who was a big name in his early years. He’s had a dry patch for several years. He travels to Japan to illegally work in a cabaret, where he meets Shigeru, a construction manager who is bankrupt due to unpaid debts.

“Very challenging for me as an actor ang project na ito mag-shoot kami sa Japan for almost three weeks, dito sa Philippines may mga scenes din kami na ginawa (The project is very challenging for me as an actor. We shot in Japan for three weeks, and we also have scenes shot in the Philippines). We shot 80 percent of the scenes in Japan,” Carlo said.

Director of photography is French-Canadian Hans Bobanovitz. Ravien Bracero and Sho Ikushima are producers, while Filipino filmmaker Donie Ray Ordiales (based in Japan and known for The Red Dress, Nena and Shortcut) directs.

When asked about the moral lesson of the movie, Ordiales said, “Nothing is permanent in this world. Life can turn our lives upside down.”

Crosspoint premieres on 16 October.