CALAX interchange opens early 2025

Motorists can expect smoother traffic flow down south once MPCALA Holdings Inc., the concessionaire of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), opens the Governor’s Drive Interchange by early next year.

MPCALA Holdings president and general manager Raul Ignacio confirmed on Thursday that the company is progressing with the project, which has already surpassed 25 percent completion.

“Despite the challenges faced in construction brought about by the recent typhoons, we are pressing forward to ensure the timely delivery of the Governor’s Drive Interchange,” Ignacio said.

“Once operational, this vital infrastructure will ease traffic congestion, provide a faster route for thousands of motorists, and stimulate economic growth across Cavite and CALABARZON,” he added.

The segment spans 7.8 kilometers from the Silang (Aguinaldo) Interchange to Governor’s Drive and is set to become the longest operational section of CALAX by the first quarter of 2025.

Segments still under construction

Meanwhile, the remaining two segments are still under construction. Ongoing work includes excavation, bridge and drainage construction, and the installation of fences.

Alongside the Governor’s Drive Interchange, two other key CALAX segments, Subsection 2 (Open Canal Interchange) and Subsection 1 (Kawit Interchange), are making steady progress, with completion rates of 15 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

Both sections are expected to open by the third quarter of 2025, eventually connecting CALAX to the Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX) through the CAVITEX-CALAX Link.

Currently, the overall CALAX project stands at 64 percent completion. At present, CALAX serves more than 45,000 motorists daily. Once fully connected to CAVITEX, the expressway is expected to accommodate over 95,000 motorists daily, significantly enhancing traffic flow and accessibility between Cavite, Laguna, and the greater Manila area.