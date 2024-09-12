Businessman arrested after Laoag City shooting incident

Laoag City — A businessman was arrested early Thursday after a shooting incident outside a bar in Brgy. 5, San Pedro, Laoag City. The suspect was unable to present a valid gun permit at the time of his arrest.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m. on 12 September 2024, when officers from the Laoag City Police Station (CPS) responded to reports of gunfire. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Stephen Rapisora from Brgy. 1, San Lorenzo, Laoag City, was allegedly targeted by 31-year-old Mark Christopher Negre Buted, a businessman from Brgy. 26, Upay, Paoay in Ilocos Norte.

Investigators revealed that the altercation began when Rapisora and a companion were paying their bill at the bar. Buted intervened, inquiring about their payment, but Rapisora ignored him and went outside. A confrontation followed, during which Buted retrieved a firearm from his vehicle near a 7-Eleven store and fired a shot into the ground, causing Rapisora to flee back into the bar.

Buted pursued Rapisora, firing another shot at the entrance but missing. When Rapisora fled to the bar's kitchen, Buted tried to fire again, but his gun jammed. He then returned to his vehicle, reloaded, and drove off.

Police quickly launched a dragnet operation, resulting in Buted's arrest in Brgy. Balatong, Laoag City, where his blue Ford Raptor pickup truck was intercepted. Upon his arrest, Buted could not produce a valid Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR).

Authorities recovered a loaded Armscor pistol (.40 caliber), along with ammunition, firearm registration IDs, and other documents. However, Buted’s license to own and possess firearms (LTOPF) had expired in January 2023.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Laoag CPS chief, Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang, praised the swift actions of the responding officers, highlighting that their rapid response demonstrated the Philippine National Police’s commitment to serving and protecting the public. "The PNP is working for the people, and the Laoag Police will continue to uphold its duty to ultimately serve the community," Rabang said.

The Ilocos Norte Provincial Forensic Unit later recovered two fired cartridge cases and one live round from the crime scene. Authorities are now preparing the necessary documents to file charges against Buted.