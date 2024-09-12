Boxing, pencak gyms rising at RMSC

Two new gyms for boxing and pencak silat would soon rise at the historic Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said on Thursday.

Aside from the two gyms, the PSC is also building a seven-level dormitory following the groundbreaking rites.

PSC engineering and maintenance unit head Vicky Moya said the project will take around three to four years to complete from excavation up until the building of the new facility.

Present during the groundbreaking ceremony were PSC chairman Richard Bachmann and commissioners Walter Torres and Olivia “Bong” Coo, PSC deputy executive director Guillermo Iroy Jr., and Senator Pia Cayetano.

“In Phase 1, it will take around 360 days. As for Phase 2, the athletes dormitory will be completed in two to three years,” Moya said.

The new building is set to have its first five floors be composed of rooms as well as lounges for the athletes to use.

The sixth floor will be used for pencak silat while the seventh floor will be for boxing.

Bachmann said the boxers will be staying in Baguio City while the construction is ongoing with the Philsports Complex in Pasig City available should they need to train in Metro Manila.

“They do have a facility in Baguio so they will stay there and if they need to come back before to Manila before an event, we have to find a place for them in Rizal Memorial or in Philsports,” Bachmann said.

“Same goes for pencak silat. They are practicing outside and PSC is accommodating the venue rental.”

One of the most excited for the completion of this project is two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio.

The Paris Summer Games bronze medalist said she is happy for the new generation of athletes to have a place to stay and a new gym to hone their craft.

“I am very excited for the youths who are aiming to get to the Olympics. They are very lucky that they will experience a beautiful place like this,” Petecio said.

“The feeling of getting new stuff from your parents, that’s what I felt with the new gym that will be given to us. I want to boast to everyone about our new gym.”