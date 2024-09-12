Bongbong builds on father’s legacy: Emancipated farmers’ loans condoned

Farmers held a special place in the heart of then-President Ferdinand Edralin Marcos Sr., who implemented major reforms to highlight their importance and provided crucial support to those who have nourished the country for centuries.

This legacy is now being continued by Marcos Sr.’s only son, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. He has dedicated significant efforts to providing idle and arable lands to Filipino farmers and ensuring that Filipinos have access to affordable food, with a particular focus on staple rice.

During the presidency of Ferdinand Marcos from 1965 to 1986, several notable proclamations were enacted. On 21 September 1972, he signed Proclamation 1081, which marked the beginning of the Period of the New Society.

Five days after the proclamation of Martial Law, the entire country was designated a land reform area, and the Agrarian Reform Program was simultaneously announced, according to the Department of Agrarian Reform.

President Marcos Sr. enacted Republic Act 6389, (Code of Agrarian Reform) and RA 6390 of 1971, crafting the DAR and the Agrarian Reform Special Account Fund.

It strengthened the position of farmers and expanded the scope of agrarian reform.

Also, the late Marcos Sr. inked Presidential Decree 2, on 26 September 1972, in which he declared the country under a land reform program and enjoined all agencies and offices of the government to extend full cooperation and assistance to the DAR.

It also activated the Agrarian Reform Coordinating Council.

Moreover, Marcos Sr. signed Presidential Decree 27 on 21 October 1972, restricting land reform scope to tenanted rice and corn lands and setting the retention limit at seven hectares.