Bong Go supports Tagana-an displaced workers; advocates for better livelihoods

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go highlighted the need for expanded livelihood opportunities for the underprivileged during his Malasakit Team's visit to Tagana-an, Surigao del Norte, 9 September, where they provided support to displaced workers.

After the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program's completion, displaced workers received temporary employment support through a collaboration between Senator Go, DOLE, and local officials like Mayor Cesar Diaz.

Go underscored the need to protect vulnerable workers, particularly in rural areas. His Malasakit Team distributed snacks, shirts, vitamins, and sports equipment to 111 beneficiaries at the Municipal Hall, with select recipients receiving additional bags, a watch, and a mobile phone."

To better support vulnerable sectors impacted by crises and provide for those in rural areas facing employment challenges, Go proposed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to offer temporary jobs to low-income rural families. He also co-authored Senate Bill No. 2534, which seeks to increase the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

As the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go extended aid to affected residents who may need medical assistance. The senator cited a Malasakit Center at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City and another at Siargao Island Medical Center in Dapa.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. Currently, 166 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less 12 million Filipinos.

“Hinding-hindi ko po sasayangin yung pagkakataong ibinigay n’yo po sa akin. Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino. At iyan po ang pwede kong i-alay sa inyo, ang aking bisyo sa pagseserbisyo,” Go said.