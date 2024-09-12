BINI Mikha catches eye of Bimby

“Alam nyo po (You know), Darla is trying to set me up with someone,” Bimby revealed in a candid interview, joined by Joshua.

“Kasi crush mo ‘yun. Crush mo si BINI Mikha (Because she’s your crush. BINI’s Mikha is your crush),” Sauler unabashedly shared.

“The pamangkins of my Tito Michael, that’s their favorite group, BINI. Ang sabi nila (They said), ‘Kuya Bimby, you and BINI Mikha are bagay (perfect match),”’ Bimby added.

When Sauler teased Bimby for being giddy, Aquino’s son responded, “Of course, she’s a very beautiful girl.”

When asked if the Aquinos are returning to the country this year — since the Queen of Talk announced she might be back in September if her doctor gives the go signal — Bimby replied: “Sana (Hopefully)... planning.”

When asked how his mom was able to find a doctor boyfriend despite staying at home, Bimby said he believes “everything has its time and place.”

“It’s fate,” he mused.

Bimby cooked spaghetti for Sauler, while his mom Kris prepared nilaga the next day at their home.

Jackie Forster approves son’s romance with Kyline Alcantara

Jackie Forster showed her approval of her son Kobe Paras’ romance with Kapuso star Kyline Alcantara.

Reacting to photos of Alcantara and Paras taken during the recently concluded New York Fashion Week, Forster said: “Sky is the limit for you two! So proud of you two.”

“I LOVE YOU SO MUCH MAMA,” Paras responded to his mom.

“I love you more. See? It only took me two days to make the video. So proud of you both. Keep pushing past your comfort zone, my beautiful talented boy. Everything is possible,” Forster told her son.

A plethora of netizens admired Forster’s show of support for her son’s love life.

“An open-minded mom is always the best.”

“Ito ‘yung example na hindi toxic na nanay (This is an example of a mom who is not toxic).”

“Ganyan naman dapat ang nanay, gabayan lang ang anak... o pagsabihan silang dalawa ng karelasyon nya nang maayos lang. At least, gagalangin ka din ng gusto ng anak mo (That’s how a mom should be, just guide her child... or talk to her and her partner in a respectful way. At least, you’ll be respected by the person your child cares about).

Jhong Hilario praised for enrolling daughter Sarina in barangay daycare school

It’s Showtime host Jhong Hilario can easily afford to send his daughter Sarina to a private school, but he chose not to.

Instead, Hilario and his wife, Maia Azores, decided to enroll Sarina in a barangay daycare center.

This decision has earned the couple nothing but praise from netizens.

“I think it’s more practical, since at this age, play and interpersonal skills are more important for children, and public daycare offers the same benefits in these activities as private schools.”

“While many celebrity parents might choose elite private schools for their kids, you’ve taken a different path by enrolling your child in a regular daycare. This decision speaks volumes about your values and priorities as a parent. It also shows you value a normal, grounded upbringing for your child, and it’s truly inspiring and refreshing to see someone in your position making such a relatable choice.”