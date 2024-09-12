Biliran declared insurgency-free

TACLOBAN CITY —The province of Biliran set a historic milestone after it was officially declared under a Stable Internal Peace and Security Condition (SIPS) indicating that the entire province is insurgency-free on 11 September.

Biliran Gov. Gerard Espina credited the collaboration between the military, police, local government, and community members as crucial in attainment of this goal.

“This declaration reflects our vision of a peaceful, secure and prosperous Biliran,” Espina said.

The declaration ceremony took place at the Fragoch Tourist Inn in Naval, Biliran, and was attended by local government officials, including the governor, vice governor, provincial board members, municipal mayors, and heads of provincial offices.

Also present were Undersecretary Ernesto C. Torres Jr., executive director of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC); Major General Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the Samar-based 8th Infantry Division; and Brigadier General Noel Vestuir of the 802nd Infantry Brigade.

Lt. Col. Charlie Saclot, commanding officer of the 93rd Infantry Battalion, said the province did not only serve as a gateway for communist operations between Leyte and Samar provinces but also as a rest and recreation hub for the insurgents.

Saclot recalled an instance where a pregnant guerilla fighter gave birth in a local hospital. In the aftermath of typhoon “Yolanda” in 2013, the communist movement organized the “People’s Surge Alliance” which gathered over 8,000 members across the province’s seven municipalities, he added.

By 2022, through the joint efforts of the local government and military, more than 1,800 members of this alliance were redirected towards peacebuilding initiatives and reorganized into the Integrated Peace and Development Workers Federation/Associations (IPDWF/As). These associations are now vital partners in sustaining peace and development in Biliran.

The Biliran Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) sees this declaration as a gateway to economic growth and tourism development. “Peace is the foundation of prosperity, and this achievement will pave the way for a thriving economy,” said BCCI president Ritchie M. Curso.

Meanwhile, Dr. Victor C. Canezo, president of Biliran Provincial State University, also highlighted the educational impact of this achievement.

“We will implement measures to insulate our students and faculty from CTG influence and offer scholarship programs to the children of former rebels,” Canezo said.